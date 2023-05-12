Pakistan: Are the courts siding with Imran Khan?

SHAFAQNA PAKISTAN- Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who spent 48 hours in the custody of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) after a dramatic arrest on Tuesday (09 May 2023), got a relief from the Supreme Court on Thursday. Pakistan’s Supreme Court ordered the immediate release of Imran Khan and termed his arrest as ‘unlawful’ and ‘illegal’.

However, sources in the think tanks and government offices are of the view that the future of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief is bleak and the days of his party are numbered.

So what’s in store now for a country that is caught up in this power game between entities least interested in the real lives of the very real people they are supposed to be representing? As Imran goes to the IHC today, it may be recalled that the Islamabad court had earlier declared his arrest “legal”

. As for the coalition government, it has in its usual way resorted to the usual litanies of Imran’s ‘special’ treatment. Going all guns blazing at the CJP and the apex court, PDM leaders have responded fiercely. But beyond that there is little coherence in the government team: both in the way they conduct such measures and how they try to defend them.

Legal experts say that the SC’s verdict is a good decision as arresting anyone from court premises is illegal and this precedent should not be set. However, experts have also questioned how such quick justice and relief was given to Imran but has not been given to any other leader or ordinary citizens of the country.

A day after the ISPR gave a harshly worded statement against the destruction of public and private property across the country, the SC verdict is being seen by political observers as quite significant; something that will boost the confidence of the PTI.

Will the PDM government be able to face the fallout of this verdict given its own unpopularity or will we see a stroger Imran Khan, his release seen as a victory against the PDM government and, above all, the state? And importantly: will we see the PTI and its leader condemn the violence that took place on Tuesday and Wednesday? When Imran was asked by the court to condemn the violence that ensued after his arrest, he said he was not responsible for it as he was under arrest.

No PTI leader has so far condemned the violent attacks on Corps Commander House, GHQ and other public and private property. While the SC’s decision may be the right one, the CJP’s insistence on negotiations between the parties is a bit odd given how Imran Khan has never even once whole-heartedly tried to reach out to the other side.

Source: Shafaqna Pakistan

www.shafaqna.com