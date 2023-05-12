Arab Parliament: Resolute rejection and strong condemnation of European Parliament statement on “Expression freedom” in Algeria

SHAFAQNA- The Arab Parliament, in a statement, confirmed the firm rejection and strong condemnation of the European Parliament’s statement on “freedom of expression” in the Republic of Algeria.

According to SANA, the Arab Parliament once again asked its European counterpart to immediately and completely rescind his appointment as the guardian of the Arab countries and not to politicize human rights issues and not to use them as an excuse to interfere in the internal affairs of Algeria.

Also, the Arab Parliament emphasized that the resolution of the European Parliament shows a clear and unacceptable interference in the internal affairs of Algeria and the continuation of the unacceptable approach of similar statements issued by the European Parliament on human rights in Arab countries.

The statement also rejected the misleading information and lies contained in the EU Parliament resolution, which have no real documents or objective evidence.

Source: SANA

