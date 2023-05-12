Chinese builds simulated moon on earth

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- Chinese scientists have built a chamber to simulate the conditions on the surface of the moon to help prepare the country for future lunar exploration.

Scientists at the facility have made an analogue to dust particles with similar properties to those on the moon.

These elements together produce a chamber capable of testing materials and items in simulated lunar conditions.

The comprehensive lunar surface simulator, which can simulate multiple environments very close to the real state on the moon, helps us [understand] the lunar dust formation mechanism in such an environment and its effects on spacecraft, spacesuits and astronauts and prepare us for a crewed moon landing in the future.

Source: space