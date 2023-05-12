English
International Shia News Agency
Human rightsMiddle EastOther News

UNRWA: Condemned loss of life among civilians – women and children – in Gaza Strip

SHAFAQNA- The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) has condemned the civilian casualties – including women and children – in the Gaza Strip, describing it as “simply tragic” and confirming that it is currently among the dead and wounded, is investigating the number of Palestinian refugees.

According to Wafa, UNRWA stressed on continuing to respond to the needs of communities and said in a press release: “UNRWA’s essential services related to food distribution, health and hygiene services, solid waste transfer to landfills and water wells continue.” All UNRWA schools were forcibly closed.

“The current escalation in hostilities is worsening the humanitarian situation for Palestinian refugees in the Gaza Strip, including women and children,” the statement said.

UNRWA also called on all parties involved to protect civilians at all times. At the end of the statement, it is stated that UNRWA supports all efforts to reach a ceasefire so that civilians, including Palestinian refugees, in the Gaza Strip can enjoy respite and safety.

Source: WAFA

www.shafaqna.com

OIC strongly condemned Israel’s military aggression in Gaza

