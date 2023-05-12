Australian researchers develop blood test to detect Sleepy drivers

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- A new blood test could pave the way for new laws against drowsy motorists who cause car crashes due to a lack of sleep, it has been reported.

The research, funded by the Australian government’s Office of Road Safety, comes as fresh evidence suggests that driving on less than five hours’ sleep is as dangerous as being over the legal drink-drive limit in many countries.

The team has identified five biomarkers in blood that can detect whether somebody has been awake for 24 hours or more with greater than 99% accuracy.

The researchers pooled the results of 61 laboratory and field studies to determine a point below which it may be legally possible to state that an individual is impaired owing to fatigue.

