Smell the content you see!

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- scientists have created a futuristic headset that takes you into a world of simulated smells.

The new VR headsets can release up to 30 different scents and use paraffin wax mixed with perfume. The headset can change smells within 1.5 seconds and will greatly enhance the immersiveness and user experience in video games, 4D films, and virtual educational settings.

The wearable device has the capability to produce two different scents, whereas the soft mask has the capacity to generate up to nine scents.

Unlike previous technologies, this Chinese device boasts a lightweight design that doesn’t require any wires or additional attachments. Interestingly, it also doesn’t rely on the use of perfumes, which has been a prominent feature in some existing VR headsets.

Source: firstpost