Researchers find New Cancer Mechanism

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- Researchers from Harvard’s Stem Cell and Regenerative Biology (HSCRB)’s Zon lab have discovered a new mechanism that influences melanoma development, a finding that could have wide implications for patients across a variety of cancers.

Researchers have identified gene mutations that cause cancer in a previously unknown way. Affected cells lose the ability to get rid of defective strands of RNA.

The findings apply to many different cancers and could lead to development of better treatments for them.

This mechanism appears to cut across many different malignancies and could present a whole new set of molecules for cancer drugs to target.

Source: harvard