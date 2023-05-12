English
International Shia News Agency
Middle EastOther News

Agency of two Holy Mosques Affairs emphasized on buying bottles of Zamzam water from authorized sales centers

0

SHAFAQNA- Hani bin Hosni Haider, the official spokesperson of the General Directorate of Grand Mosque and Prophet’s Mosque, has asked people who intend to buy bottles of Zamzam water to buy it only from the Abdullah bin Abdulaziz project for the distribution of Zamzam water or from approved sales.

According to SPA, the spokesperson confirmed that the project management sells Zamzam water bottles at its approved location in Kadi Makkah. It has also been launched in several major commercial markets previously announced by project management.

Warning against buying from sellers of unknown origin, the spokesperson emphasized that the Presidency and the Abdullah Zamzam Water Project disclaim any responsibility for any package sold at any point of sale other than authorized sellers.

The directorate and management of the project have announced that they will take the necessary legal measures against the peddlers who violate the powers of the directorate of the Grand Mosque and Masjid al-Nabi by selling it in unauthorized sales places.

Source: SPA

www.shafaqna.com

read more from shafaqna:

 

Mecca: Hotel occupancy hits 100 percent during last 10 days of Ramadhan

 

Related posts

Medina: The Quranic circles for women launched at Prophet’s (PBUH) Mosque

asadian

Largest gate of the Grand Mosque to be named after former Saudi King [photos]

asadian

Hajj 2022: Prophet’s (PBUH) Mosque Exhibition In Medina

asadian

Mecca: Holy Kaaba cleaned ahead of Hajj

asadian

Mecca: Phone kiosks for women worshippers installed in Grand Mosque

asadian

Over 20 million worshippers visited the Prophet’s (PBUH) Mosque during Ramadhan

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.