Agency of two Holy Mosques Affairs emphasized on buying bottles of Zamzam water from authorized sales centers

SHAFAQNA- Hani bin Hosni Haider, the official spokesperson of the General Directorate of Grand Mosque and Prophet’s Mosque, has asked people who intend to buy bottles of Zamzam water to buy it only from the Abdullah bin Abdulaziz project for the distribution of Zamzam water or from approved sales.

According to SPA, the spokesperson confirmed that the project management sells Zamzam water bottles at its approved location in Kadi Makkah. It has also been launched in several major commercial markets previously announced by project management.

Warning against buying from sellers of unknown origin, the spokesperson emphasized that the Presidency and the Abdullah Zamzam Water Project disclaim any responsibility for any package sold at any point of sale other than authorized sellers.

The directorate and management of the project have announced that they will take the necessary legal measures against the peddlers who violate the powers of the directorate of the Grand Mosque and Masjid al-Nabi by selling it in unauthorized sales places.

Source: SPA

www.shafaqna.com