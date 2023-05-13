Egypt’s new proposal for a ceasefire between Israel & Palestinian groups

SHAFAQNA- Israeli sources report a new proposal from Egypt to establish a ceasefire between the Israeli regime and Palestinian groups in the Gaza Strip.

The Hebrew media reported this evening (Friday) from some senior officials of the Israeli regime that Egypt has made a new proposal to establish a ceasefire between this regime and the Palestinian groups in the Gaza Strip.

The Hebrew website “Walla” quoted the mentioned officials, whose identities have not been revealed, reported that Egypt’s new proposal to establish a ceasefire between the Israeli regime and the Palestinian groups, includes mutual cessation of attacks and the commitment of both sides to refrain from harming civilians and armed elements.

Israeli officials emphasized that Egypt’s new proposal is closer to the position of the Israeli regime than the previous proposals, and the office of Benjamin Netanyahu, the prime minister of this regime, is currently examining it.

“KAN” TV channel also reported that Egypt’s new proposal for establishing a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip was handed over to this regime after the assassination of “Iyad al-Hasani”, the head of operations of the “Quds Brigades”, the military branch of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement.

According to the report of this network, this regime has not yet responded to Egypt’s proposal and the reason for this may be that it is waiting for the response of the Islamic Jihad movement to the new proposal.

KAN also quoted a senior security official of the Israeli regime, whose name has not been disclosed: “I believe that we are on the way to a ceasefire, however, we are not in a hurry.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian