Tehran-Karbala railway to be operated in next two years

SHAFAQNA- According to the CEO of Iran Railway Company, if Iraq fulfills its commitments in the Shalamcheh-Basra project, this railway line will be put into operation in the next 1.5 to 2 years.

The Shalamcheh-Basra railway line, which can connect Iran directly to Karbala, is one of the projects that, despite its importance for pilgrims and business, has not come to fruition in these years, but recently the Republic of Iraq promised that it will spend 215 billion Iraqi dinars for the construction of this project and has emphasized to complete this project in 2023.

Mehrdad Bazrpash – the Minister of Roads and Urban Development of Iran– recently met with Razzaq Mohibs Al-Saadawi – the Minister of Transport of Iraq – and it was decided that he would hand over the land to the Iranian side for the start of mine clearance operations by the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

A memorandum of understanding on operational measures of the Shalamcheh-Basra railway project was signed between Iran and Iraq finally signed during the visit of Seyed Miyad Salehi – Managing Director and Technical Team of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways.

