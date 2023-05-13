Sudan: As 25 people were killed in ethnic clashes, UN called to end conflicts

SHAFAQNA- Renewed clashes between the Hausa and Nuba ethnic groups in the Sudanese city of Kosti killed 25 people. The violence came amid weeks of fighting between rival military factions in the capital Khartoum, with the United Nations calling for an end to the fighting on Thursday.

Abdallah Hussein , a local reporter, told RT on Friday that the governor of Kusti region in White Nile state, which stretches from Khartoum to the border near South Sudan, has imposed a curfew.

While the violence is reportedly not related to a power struggle between the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) and Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Hussein said the region is known for inter-ethnic and tribal tensions.

Meanwhile, according to RT, the battle for control of Sudan, which escalated on April 15 between the SAF and the RSF, has killed more than 600 people and injured more than 5,000.

The United Nations estimates that 700,000 people are currently internally displaced.

U.S.-backed ceasefire talks began on Saturday in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah port, and reports indicate progress. The warring rivals signed a statement on Thursday pledging to abide by humanitarian principles.

Source: RT

