PGCC: Investigating ways to strengthen bilateral relations with Türkiye

SHAFAQNA- The Secretary General of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) held a video conference meeting with his Turkish counterpart on behalf of the General Department of Negotiations.

According to SPA, The two sides discussed the distinct relations between the countries of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council and Türkiye in various fields, especially economy, trade and investment.

They also discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations and increase cooperation, which reflects the instructions of the leaders of the GCC countries to strengthen the strategic relations of the GCC with other countries.

Source: SPA

Saudi Arabia calls for establishment of Persian Gulf local content unit

