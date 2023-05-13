Lebanon: Meeting of house speaker with Egyptian Ambassador and then Sheikh Al-Khatib and “Regie” delegation

SHAFAQNA- Nabih Berri, Speaker of the Lebanese House of Representatives, met the Egyptian Ambassador to Lebanon, Dr. Yasser Alawi, on Friday in Ain El-Tineh and discussed with him the current general situation, the latest developments and bilateral relations between Egypt and Lebanon.

According to NNA, Speaker Nabih Berri, also welcomed Sheikh Ali Al-Khatib, Vice President of Supreme Islamic Shia Council in Ain El-Tineh.

Also stated, Later in Ain El-Tineh, Berri received the Director General and President of La Regie Libanaise Des Tabacs Et Tombacs (Regie), Engineer Nassif Seklaoui, along with members of the Board of Directors, in the presence of the State Commissioner, Myrna Baz, and Carol Youssef, Financial Controller.

This delegation was informed about the achievements of the regime and its work plans for the next stage to the Speaker of the Parliament.

Source: NNA

