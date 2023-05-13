Shafaqna top news stories (13 May 2023)

Shafaqna top news stories on 13 May 2023

FUTURE– Regarding Türkiye’s elections, a university lecturer in political geography said: “Given the population in Türkiye who is still not sure to vote for which candidate, there is this conception in different statistical narratives that Erdogan will win the elections and finally the win probability for Erdogan will be more than Kilicdaroglu.” Read more …

WORLD- A senior Saudi diplomat announced: “Representatives of the two sides of the conflict in Sudan will resume talks tomorrow (Sunday) on how to implement the delivery of humanitarian aid and the withdrawal of troops from civilian areas. Read more …

PAKISTAN- Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan denied Saturday that his party workers were involved in attacks on military installations, including the Lahore Corps Commander House and the General Headquarters (GHQ), during the violent protests that gripped the country recently following his arrest. Read more …

MIDDLE EAST- Israeli sources report a new proposal from Egypt to establish a ceasefire between the Israeli regime and Palestinian groups in the Gaza Strip. Read more …

IRAN- According to the CEO of Iran Railway Company, if Iraq fulfills its commitments in the Shalamcheh-Basra project, this railway line will be put into operation in the next 1.5 to 2 years. Read more …

HUMAN RIGHTS- “Fazel Al-Gharawi”, Head of Iraq’s strategic center for human rights, emphasized that the United Nations classified Iraq in the list of countries that are most affected by climate change. Read more …

SHIA BOOKS- The book “The Lives of the Twelve ” by Shaykh Mahdi Pishvai is published in 2019 by Independently published. Read more …

SHIA ORGANIZATION- Friday prayer is performed on Fri 12 May 2023 at the Islamic Educational Center of Orange County under the leadership of Dr Sayed Moustafa Al-Qazwini. Watch here …

SHIA MEDIA- Dr Sayed Moustafa Qazwini brings us an excellent introduction to the major doctrines of Shia Islam, including an explanation of the Ahlul Bayt (AS), infallibility, intercession, dissimulation, companions and wives of the prophet, and other schools of Islamic thought. Watch here …

SHIA MEDIA- SICM Mahfil Ali presented the program on the topic: “The magnetic pull of the Quran on its primary Arab audience” discussed by Nazmina Dhanji. Watch here …

