kyodo: Afghan authorities pressured two former local employees of Japanese Embassy in Kabul and their families and other former employees to return homeland

SHAFAQNA: Two former local employees of the Japanese Embassy in Kabul and their families, who are currently seeking asylum in Japan, told them and other former employees of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that they were being pressured to return to their homeland and And they warned what “hell” they would face if they stayed.



In a recent interview with Kyodo News, one of the men, a 30-year-old father who identified himself as Akbar (not his real name), said he and his family were evacuated to Japan in August 2021 after the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan. The following year, at the insistence of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs officials, who said that it would be impossible for them to live in Japan, they temporarily returned to their homeland.

“Living in Japan will be a hard life for you—like living in hell. You’d better talk to your family about what to do,” he recalled being told by an official. He was told that without Japanese language ability, he couldn’t even rent an apartment or get a job.

However, Akbar was one of the lucky ones who was able to return to Japan after realizing that life in Kabul was still too dangerous. He says that others who left Japan at the insistence of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have not been able to return to the country after being denied re-entry permits.

According to Kyodo, But while the evacuation is under way because of the risk employees and their families face as “collaborators with a foreign government” of being detained or punished upon entering Japan, many have been repeatedly asked when they plan to return home.

A Japanese advocate for Afghan refugees speculated: “The Foreign Ministry probably wanted to get rid of them. But this response violates the Refugee Convention, which prohibits the return of people to persecuted countries.”

