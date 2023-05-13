English
Biden to leave for Hiroshima G7 summit on May 17 as planned

SHAFAQNA-US President Joe Biden will leave next Wednesday to attend a Hiroshima G7 summit, the White House said.

White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said in a press briefing Friday that Biden will discuss with his counterparts “a range of the most pressing global issues including the G-7 unwavering support for Ukraine,” climate change and food security.

Her remarks came after Biden earlier this week did not rule out staying in the United States to handle an impasse in negotiations with congressional leaders over the government’s debt ceiling.

