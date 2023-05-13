BFHR: 2000 detainees in Bahrain since 2011 threatening civil peace

SHAFAQNA-Ghina Rubai, a researcher at the Bahrain Forum for Human Rights, stressed that “based on legalizing the suppression of freedoms, journalists, bloggers and publishers have been prosecuted until the number of arbitrarily detained has reached nearly 2,000 since 2011, on charges of inciting hatred or threatening civil peace.”

“The most dangerous thing about the suppression of freedoms in Bahrain is that citizens cannot invoke the law in order to obtain their right to freedom of the press and freedom of expression,” she added , during the seminar entitled “Bahrain: An environment that suppresses press freedoms”.

Abdulhafez Mojab, a member of the executive committee of the Journalists Support Committee, said, “Bahrain today is in the last rank in international indicators related to freedom of opinion and expression and political freedoms, and has ranked last at the level of the Arab Gulf countries.”

Source : bahrainmirror

www.shafaqna.com