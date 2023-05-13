English
Ukrainian President travels to Rome to meet Pope Francis

Ukrainian President meets Pope Francis

SHAFAQNA-Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy arrived in Rome on Saturday for talks with Italian officials and Pope Francis.

Zelenskiy, on his first trip to Italy since Russia invaded in February last year, is due to meet separately with President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni before heading to the Vatican. He is also expected to be the guest of a popular Italian television talk show before heading to Germany.

Meloni visited Zelenskiy in Kyiv in February to assure him of Italy’s continued support for Ukraine, despite some of her allies, most notably former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, having longstanding, close ties with Moscow.

Source : reuters

