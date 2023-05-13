Doha photo exhibition illuminates life of Rohingya refugees

SHAFAQNA-Images by three young Rohingya photographers are on display in Qatari capital as part of photo festival.

A rainbow forming over thatched huts, children frolicking on dusty streets, women being busy with household chores – these are just some of the scenes on display inside a major art space in the heart of Qatar’s capital.

Taken by three young Rohingya refugees – Omal Khair, Dil Kayas and Azimul Hasson – the award-winning images are exhibited at Sweeter, a biennial photo festival in Doha.

