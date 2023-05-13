Expert on Türkiye: Winning the election for any candidate probably leads to change of foreign policy

SHAFAQNA FUTURE– Regarding Türkiye’s elections, a university lecturer in political geography said: “Given the population in Türkiye who is still not sure to vote for which candidate, there is this conception in different statistical narratives that Erdogan will win the elections and finally the win probability for Erdogan will be more than Kilicdaroglu. The look of the region, the look of Russians, and the look of Turkish speaking countries are in line with the emphasis on Erdogan’s winning the election, since their interests are involved in this result. Hence, there is partiality toward Erdogan in the region but this partiality about transregional powers is more toward Erdogan’s rival”.

Winning of each of the two main candidates in Türkiye ‘s elections probably leads to change of their foreign policy in the region

In an interview with Shafaqna Future, Dr Mohammad Golafrouz told: “Türkiye is a regional power but despite the upcoming elections, winning of each of the two main candidates may lead to change of their foreign policy in the region. They had proposed some strategies about the Caucasus in their pre-election statements and about the East and West in their foreign policy relations.

But their difference is that Mr. Erdogan still bounds to his principles of development and justice-orientation and the look to the East is more important for him than the look to the West. He considers the current situation in Russia and supports the current policies of Russia in the region to some extent. This situation indicates the fact that the look to the East is more highlighted in Erdogan’s look but he always has taken the most advantage of the West as Turkey is a member of NATO”.

Türkiye has made investments in Central Asian countries and communicates with their leaders

He added: “But Erdogan’s rival looks to the West more than the East and his policies are totally toward the West. His look indicates that the West offers democracy and development to Türkiye and via that advantage, Türkiye can act stronger with regard to the East. For instance, in the Caucasus region, it uses a tactic for which Erdogan has worked hard for several years and it is observed in Azerbaijan, Armenia, the Caucasus, and Central Asian countries.

Türkiye has made investments in these regions and communicates with their leaders. This situation will change if Erdogan’s rival wins the elections. Also about the Arab countries, Türkiye will have some changes in its strategy. Mr. Erdogan’s rival considers ethnic issues less. Thus, the Kurdish population in Türkiye is more a fan of Mr. Erdogan’s rival in the elections. Mr. Erdogan is religious and anti-secular and fights militarism and the secular thinking that existed previously although he chooses independence of balance strategy. He believes in large religious conventions in the scope of the Turkish”.

