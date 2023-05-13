Petra: 42% growth of Jordan’s trade exchanges with ASEAN in last year

SHAFAQNA- Trade exchanges between Jordan and the countries of the Southeast Asian Union (ASEAN) have grown by 42% in 2022 compared to 2021.

According to Petra, Jordan’s trade with ASEAN reached JD 1.279 billion last year, up from JD 900 million in 2021, according to statistical data released by the Amman Chamber of Commerce (ACC).

Jordan’s imports from ASEAN countries are mainly pearls, precious stones, textile materials, electrical and electronic sets, transportation equipment, food industry and chemical products, while the country’s exports include chemical and metal products and textile materials.

