English
International Shia News Agency
Middle EastOther News

Petra: 42% growth of Jordan’s trade exchanges with ASEAN in last year

0

SHAFAQNA- Trade exchanges between Jordan and the countries of the Southeast Asian Union (ASEAN) have grown by 42% in 2022 compared to 2021.

According to Petra, Jordan’s trade with ASEAN reached JD 1.279 billion last year, up from JD 900 million in 2021, according to statistical data released by the Amman Chamber of Commerce (ACC).

Jordan’s imports from ASEAN countries are mainly pearls, precious stones, textile materials, electrical and electronic sets, transportation equipment, food industry and chemical products, while the country’s exports include chemical and metal products and textile materials.

Source: Petra

www.shafaqna.com

read more from shafaqna:

 

Jordan: Lower House Speaker says peaceful solution is the only way to end Syrian crisis

Related posts

Arab countries will examine possibility of Syria returning to Arab League

asadian

Jordan: Call to prayer broadcasts from the church hosting orphans’ Iftar ceremony

asadian

Jordan hosts Israeli-Palestinian talks to halt surging violence

asadian

Rallies in Islamic countries to denounce the Quran-burning in Sweden [photos]

asadian

Jordan: Tourism income reached $5.3 billion

asadian

Second Baghdad Conference to take place in Jordan

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.