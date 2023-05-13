Vatican: Ukrainian President Meets Pope Francis

SHAFAQNA- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had private talks with Pope Francis at the Vatican. Zelenskyy held his hand over his heart and said it was a “great honor” to meet with the pope. Francis, using a cane for his knee problem, came to greet the Ukrainian president before ushering him into a papal studio near the Vatican’s audience hall.

In a tweet after the 40-minute audience, Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to Francis for “his personal attention to the tragedy of millions of Ukrainians.” He said he spoke with the pontiff “about the tens of thousands of deported (Ukrainian) children. We must make every effort to return them home.”

Source: AP

www.shafaqna.com