Sergey Medvedev: Syria’s return to the Arab League is a victory for Syrian people’s resistance

SHAFAQNA- Russian Historian, Sergey Medvedev emphasized that Syria’s return to the Arab League is a victory for the resistance of the Syrian people, Arab wisdom and Syria’s friends, especially Russia, which has always stood by it.

In an interview with SANA reporter in Moscow, Medvedev said: The return of Syria means the defeat of America, which along with its Western allies lost the bet against Syria and failed to subjugate the Syrian people.

Also stated, Andrey Baklanov, Vice-President of the Russian Diplomats Association, in his turn, announced his country’s support for the Arab consensus regarding Syria’s return to the Arab League.

Baklanov, said that Syria’s decision to fight international terrorism is correct and realistic, and stressed that Syria has the right to defend itself and fight against terrorism supported by the West.

Source: SANA

