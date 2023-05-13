Reuters: Ceasefire agreed between Israel & Palestinian

SHAFAQNA-Israel and the Islamic Jihad group in Gaza have agreed a truce that will go into effect at 10 p.m.

Egypt, which brokered the ceasefire, called on all sides to adhere to the agreement, Egypt’s Al-Qahera News television channel reported.

“In the light of the agreement of the Palestinian and the Israeli side, Egypt announces a ceasefire between the Palestinian and the Israeli side has been reached,” a text of the agreement seen by Reuters read, and added the truce would begin at 10 p.m.

“The two sides will abide by the ceasefire which will include an end to targeting civilians, house demolition, an end to targeting individuals immediately when the ceasefire goes into effect,” it said.

