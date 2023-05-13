A device that produces water from air

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- Spout is an innovative atmospheric water generator that extracts up to 2.5 gallons of pure, alkaline drinking water from the surrounding air.

This compact device serves as both an air purifier and water generator, featuring six levels of filtration and UV technology to ensure that the water remains pure outside the machine. With no pipes needed, Spout is perfect for both home and van life.

With Spout, consumers can witness water happen without the need for external sources.

Source: stupiddope