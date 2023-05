SHAFAQNA– A senior Saudi diplomat announced: “Representatives of the two sides of the conflict in Sudan will resume talks tomorrow (Sunday) on how to implement the delivery of humanitarian aid and the withdrawal of troops from civilian areas.

The Saudi diplomat said: “After the last Thursday agreement to support civilians, the two sides will be present in Jeddah to start the next phase of negotiations.”

Source: Al-Khalij al-Jadeed

