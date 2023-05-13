Scientists discover 62 new moons around Saturn

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- The discovery of 62 ‘irregular’ moons orbiting Saturn brings the planet’s total to 145 – and hints at a chaotic past.

The newly discovered moons of Saturn are nothing like the bright object in Earth’s night sky. They are irregularly shaped, like potatoes, and no more than one or two miles across.

They orbit far from the planet too, between six million and 18 million miles, compared with larger moons, like Titan, that mostly orbit within a million miles of Saturn. Yet these small irregular moons are fascinating in their own right.

They are mostly clumped together in groups, and they may be remnants of larger moons that shattered while orbiting Saturn.

Source: nytimes