English
International Shia News Agency
Other NewsSci-Tech

Scientists discover 62 new moons around Saturn

0
Saturn

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- The discovery of 62 ‘irregular’ moons orbiting Saturn brings the planet’s total to 145 – and hints at a chaotic past.

The newly discovered moons of Saturn are nothing like the bright object in Earth’s night sky. They are irregularly shaped, like potatoes, and no more than one or two miles across.

They orbit far from the planet too, between six million and 18 million miles, compared with larger moons, like Titan, that mostly orbit within a million miles of Saturn. Yet these small irregular moons are fascinating in their own right.

They are mostly clumped together in groups, and they may be remnants of larger moons that shattered while orbiting Saturn.

Source: nytimes

Related posts

Examining the digestive system by special capsule

asadian

A device that produces water from air

asadian

Researchers find New Cancer Mechanism

asadian

Smell the content you see!

asadian

Australian researchers develop blood test to detect sleepy drivers

asadian

Chinese build simulated moon on earth

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.