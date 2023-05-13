INA: Prime Minister of Iraq welcomed Emir of the Yazidis and Sheikh of the Yazidi community in Mosul

SHAFAQNA- The Prime Minister of Iraq, Mohammad S. A. On Saturday, E-Sudani received a delegation consisting of Emirs of the Yazidis in Iraq and the world, Hazem Tahsin Bey and the head of the Yazidi community, Sheikh Ali Elias, and their accompanying members at the Yazidi High Spiritual Council at their residence in Mosul.

“The prime minister expressed his deep admiration for the Yazidi people, who are an integral part of the diverse spectrum of Iraqi society,” the prime minister’s media office said in a statement obtained by the Iraqi News Agency (INA). He appreciated their unwavering commitment to their country, Iraq, and their resistance to terrorism and efforts to prevent the eradication of Mesopotamia’s ancient heritage. The Prime Minister acknowledged the united national positions taken by the Yazidis of Iraq and their continued will to confront any plan that threatens their culture and identity.

The Prime Minister emphasized the government’s commitment to support all components of the Iraqi society, including the Yazidi community, and pledged to prioritize the reconstruction of Yazidi areas and the provision of necessary services and economic opportunities as part of the government’s plan. that these efforts facilitate the safe and voluntary return of displaced Yazidi families to their homes and restore stability and prosperity to their communities.”

Also, according to Ina’s report, this statement continues: “The Prime Minister also emphasized the government’s determination to continue implementing the Yazidi Survivors Law and pay compensation to the victims of ISIS terrorist attacks, and the government’s commitment to protect the rights of Yazidi martyrs and victims as stipulated in the relevant laws. It has been specified, emphasized.

Mr. Hazem Tahsin Bey and the accompanying delegation thanked the Prime Minister for his commitment to support the Yazidi community.

This delegation also appreciated the recent decisions of the government, including the activation of the special committee for the compensation of Sinjar and the rights of Yazidi martyrs and survivors. They appreciated the government’s efforts to promote reconstruction and provide social protection benefits and its commitment to protecting the cultural rights of the Yazidi community.

Source: INA

www.shafaqna.com