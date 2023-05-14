English
International Shia News Agency
Qatar ranks first among Arab countries regarding level of prosperity

SHAFAQNA- Qatar reached the rank first in Arab countries and sixth in the world in terms of average net monthly income in 2023 in terms of living expenses and welfare level.

An employee in Qatar has a net income of about $3,892 per month, and this country is considered the ninth richest country in the world in terms of domestic income per capita in 2022.

According to this report; After Qatar, the United Arab Emirates is ranked second in Arab countries and eighth in the world with an average monthly income of $3,494 per employee, and Kuwait ranks third in twenty Arab countries with an average monthly income of $2,314; the fifth in the world, followed by Saudi Arabia and Palestine.

Source: Al-Khalij Online.

