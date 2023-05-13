Examining the digestive system by special capsule

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- Using a specially designed capsule, researchers can now voyage through the digestive system, collecting new data about digestion and microorganisms.

A pill-shape capsule held between thumb and forefinger. The capsule is swallowed and collects a small volume of biofluids and microorganisms on the way from the upper intestine to the colon until it is recovered in stool.

By using a pH-sensitive coating on the capsule, the researchers could choose which area of the intestinal tract to sample.

The researchers were able to look at the variation in upper intestinal contents during normal daily digestion in 15 healthy people.

Source: ucdavis