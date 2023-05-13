Pope Francis warns pets must not replace children

SHAFAQNA-Pope Francis warned that pets should not replace children.

Pope Francis said that it has become difficult to start a family in Italy and in fact, only rich people can afford to do so.

While addressing a conference about the demographic crisis in Italy, the Pope said that animals are taking the place of children in Italian homes.

A number of young people appeared alongside the Pope wearing T-shirts with the words “we can do this” in reference to families having more children.

Italy has one of the lowest fertility rates in Europe and last year the number of births went down to below 400,000.

The Pope said that the drop in birth rates is leading to a lack of hope in the future. He noted that the difficulty for young people to find stable work, the high rents and the low salaries have caused a problem of starting a family.

He described how he once met a woman who opened her bag and asked him to bless her baby. However he realised that instead of a baby she had dog. At that moment he told her there are so many children who are starving and you brought me a dog?

Source : tvmnews.mt

www.shafaqna.com