Challenges of Lebanon due to emigration of physicians -Interview

SHAFAQNA LEBANON- Last April, the Ministry of Social Affairs of Lebanon, in cooperation with the European Union, UNICEF and the International Labor Organization, launched a program to support people with disabilities in Lebanon. Based on this program, direct income is given to the disabled in this country.

According to Shafaqna Lebanon, this program was designed to strengthen national programs for this group in Lebanon, and its purpose was to support this group in order to deal with the additional costs of disability and facilitate their access to the basic services needed like other Lebanese citizens.

Challenges of medicine and migration of physicians in Lebanon

Referring to this issue, Mohammad Tafaheh, head of the Lebanese Disabled People’s Association (DPA), in an exclusive conversation with Shafaqna Lebanon, pointed out the challenges in the field of medicine and the migration of physicians and specialists in Lebanon and the high costs of services and said: “We rely on ourselves and to the extent we do our best to meet the needs of disabled people, especially their medical and educational needs.”

About the goals and activities of this institution, Tafaheh said: “The main goal is to create a kind of health culture in the Lebanese society so that this center is a refuge for people and they can follow their health and medical conditions there. Another goal is to support patients in order to prevent reaching the stage of disability, especially in the case of diabetic patients.”

He continued: “Regarding the disabled, many efforts are made to continue their care despite the small number of related institutions in this field, and due to the dire situation of the health sector in Lebanon, many efforts are made to resist and maintain the provision of special medical services. These disabled people are treated at low prices compared to the prices outside this institution, so that a small part of the treatment cost is borne by these patients.”

Challenges facing institutions related to care of disabled in Lebanon are difficult

The head of the Lebanese Disabled People’s Association (DPA) continued by pointing out that due to the difficult conditions of the country, the percentage of the target group for assistance has increased and does not only include the disabled but also includes other needy people, stating: “The medical staff includes more than 80 doctors who provide services in various departments, including public and private clinics, laboratory and radiography, rehabilitation, diabetic, prosthetics and hearing care departments. We should not neglect the social care office and the pharmacy, which, in cooperation with the Lebanese Ministry of Health, prepare the medicines for the patients.”

Emphasizing that the challenges facing the institutions related to the care of the disabled in Lebanon are difficult, this Lebanese official said: “These institutions are facing difficult conditions and the official institutions that should provide minimum support to this group, despite programs which are presented in cooperation with international organizations, are facing a financial crisis.”

