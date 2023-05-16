English
Afghanistan: Taliban builds “specialized religious schools” in many provinces

SHAFAQNA AFGHANISTAN- The Ministry of Higher Education of Taliban has written in an official letter that it is going to establish specialized religious schools in every zone of Afghanistan.

A copy of the letter has been published on the Twitter page of the Ministry of Higher Education of the Taliban. The Taliban say that Hebatullah Akhundzadeh, the leader of this group, has agreed to the plan to establish these schools.

In this letter, the provinces of Kunduz, Balkh, Herat, Paktia and Nangarhar are specifically mentioned, in which the “specialized school” is supposed to be built.

Earlier, the Ministry of Education of Taliban announced that according to the order of the leadership of this group, three to ten religious schools are to be built in each district of Afghanistan.

