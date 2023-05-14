Al-Sudani: Government is guarantor of all its citizens

SHAFAQNA- In the context of his visit to Nineveh province, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani visited the Syriac Orthodox Church of Mart Shemoni in the Bartela area of Al Hamdaniyah district, while stressing that there is no alternative to the government. As the guarantor of all its citizens.

The statement of the media office of the Prime Minister received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA) states: “Al-Sudani in the cultural center of the church with a number of regional officials in the presence of the Archbishop of Deir Mar Matti and the Nineveh Plain of Syriac Orthodox, Bishop Musa Al-Shamani, the priest of Bartella Church, visited Father Jacob Saadi, and a number of Christian religious men.

Al-Sudani noted: The government’s plan includes the implementation of projects, service programs, and economic plans to improve the condition of Nineveh plains, in a way that increases the security of citizens and confirms the principle of peaceful coexistence throughout Nineveh province.

The Prime Minister stressed the importance of establishing the principle of citizenship, which the government wishes to adopt as an identity and a starting point for a more unified work that serves citizens who are patient and responsible. Do justice to them and fulfill their requirements.

Source: INA

