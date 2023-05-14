[Video] Who is Muhammad?

SHAFAQNA- Ahlulbayt TV presented: “Who is Muhammad ?- Understanding Islam | Dr. Chris Hewer”.

Who was Muhammad?

Muhammad was born almost certainly in 570CE into a family of merchants in Makka, on the Red Sea side of the Arabian peninsula. Shortly before the time of Muhammad’s birth, there was an invasion of Makka by an Abyssinian army. This army was noteworthy because it included war elephants, which were seen for the first time in Makka on this occasion.

It was to be called “The Year of the Elephant,” which is how we date Muhammad’s year of birth. As the invaders were about to attack, a huge flock of birds arrived from nowhere and dropped stones on the invaders to kill them or drive them away [Q. 105:1-5]. His father, Abdullah, died before he was born and his mother, Amina, by the time that he was six years old. Thereafter, he was brought up by his grandfather, Abdul Muttalib, until he too died, and then by his uncle, Abu Talib.

In his childhood, he minded sheep; then Abu Talib taught Muhammad the family business of trading by transporting goods with camels. They went south to Yemen to buy goods from India and East Africa. Some of these goods would be taken all the way to the markets of Syria. Makka was a great trading city. On one of these journeys, when Muhammad was aged about twelve, they were crossing the Syrian Desert on their way to Damascus.

A Christian hermit called Bahira saw the camel train approaching and was inspired to approach it to seek out Muhammad. After talking to him, he told Abu Talib that he had seen the sign of prophecy on Muhammad and that he should take good care of him. In the middle of Makka stood a centuries-old simple cuboid building called the Ka’ba. Muslims believe that this was re-built by Abraham and his son Ishmael.

It stood on the site of the first building on earth built by Adam for the worship of God. God contributed to the building of the Ka’ba by sending a stone from paradise. This was called the Black Stone and was built into one corner.

Over the centuries between Ishmael and Muhammad, the Arabs stopped worshipping God and started to worship idols of their own making. When Muhammad was young, there were reckoned to be three hundred and sixty idols in, on and around the Ka’ba. It had become a great centre of pilgrimage. The Bedouin from the desert would bring one of their gods there and then come on pilgrimage a few times each year to worship the god.

The merchants of Makka encouraged this as it meant that the Bedouin could buy all that they needed for their next season of travelling in the desert. Muhammad’s own family were not idol-worshippers but instead worshipped the one God although they did not have much knowledge about God at that time. We call them the hanif, the upright, the seekers after the truth.

