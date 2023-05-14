English
Al-Sudani : Iraqi Christian community is an integral part of the brotherly Iraqi society

SHAFAQNA- The Prime Minister of Iraq, Mr. Mohammad al-Sudani, visited the Holy Church located in the Qaraqosh area of Hamdaniya, located in Nineveh Plain. During this visit, he talked with a group of clergymen, celebrities and citizens present in the meeting and emphasized that their presence is a reassuring message from the government to the people of Nineveh on behalf of all its different components. He also considered this meeting as an opportunity to listen to the views and concerns of the Iraqi Christian community, which is an integral part of the brotherly community of Iraq.

According to INA, the prime minister emphasized the concerns that some may have that the government is fully present with all its institutions and is committed to treating all Iraqis without any discrimination. He further emphasized: The realization and consolidation of this goal requires everyone’s cooperation.

Al-Sudani emphasized the government’s commitment to finding comprehensive solutions to service and livelihood issues through a reform approach that prioritizes realistic implementation. He stated that political and social differences will not hinder progress.

Drawing attention to the past achievements of the country, he noted: Iraqi people have successfully defeated the brutal groups of ISIS and are now equipped to win in the field of reconstruction and development.

The leadership of the church in Mosul expressed satisfaction on behalf of the citizens of the Nineveh Plain and expressed optimism about the potential for positive changes through the plans and programs pursued by the government.

