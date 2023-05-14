English
Imran Khan calls for protests across Pakistan

Imran Khan calls for protests

SHAFAQNA-Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan called for nationwide protests on Sunday.

The one-time cricket superstar was freed on bail on Friday after his detention was declared unlawful by the Supreme Court.Enraged by the arrest, supporters set fire to government buildings, blocked roads and damaged property belonging to the military, which they blame for Khan’s downfall.

“Freedom does not come easily. You have to snatch it. You have to sacrifice for it,” he said in an address broadcast on YouTube Saturday night.

He called for his supporters to hold protests “at the end of your streets and villages” across the country on Sunday, and announced a return to campaigning on Wednesday for immediate elections.

Source: france24

www.shafaqna.com

