Shafaqna top news stories (14 May 2023)

Shafaqna top news stories on 14 May 2023

RELIGIONS- Ayatollah Alireza Arafi, the head of Iran’s Seminaries met today with the Catholicos-Patriarch of the Assyrian Church of the East, Mar Awa III, and a group of bishops of Iran, United States, Syria and Iraq. Read more …

LEBANON- Mohammad Tafaheh, head of the Lebanese Disabled People’s Association (DPA), in an exclusive conversation with Shafaqna Lebanon, pointed out the challenges in the field of medicine and the migration of physicians and specialists in Lebanon and the high costs of services. Read more …

MIDDLE EAST- Qatar reached the rank first in Arab countries and sixth in the world in terms of average net monthly income in 2023 in terms of living expenses and welfare level. Read more …

SHIA ISLAM- New pictures of the presence of the pilgrims at the Holy Shrine of Lady Zaynab (SA) in Damescus, Syria. Read more …

PAKISTAN- Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said on Thursday (11 May 2023) that Pakistan cannot take harsh decisions on the instruction of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Talking to a media person after speaking at 3rd Islamabad Security Dialogue, the Finance Minister said that the country is required to make a payment of $3.7 billion in May and June 2023 which would be done in time. Read more …

AFGHANISTAN– According to the reports, during last year, at least 347 people have committed suicide in 9 provinces of Afghanistan, and 60 of them died because of that. Read more …

SHIA MEDIA- Tafsir of Surah An-Nisa (4) by Sheikh Bahmanpour: Verses 14-15. Watch here …

SHIA MEDIA- Ahlulbayt TV presented: “Who is Muhammad (PBUH) ?- Understanding Islam | Dr Chris Hewer”. Watch here …

