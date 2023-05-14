Thailand: Voters go to polls in general election

SHAFAQNA- Voters went to the polling stations on Sunday (14 May 2023) in Thailand’s general election, the result of which may allow the political vehicle of ousted Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra to return to power or retain the status quo under the incumbent, pro-military government of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

Thais were forecast to vote in record numbers on Sunday in an election expected to deliver big gains for opposition forces, testing the resolve of a pro-military establishment at the heart of two decades of intermittent turmoil.

About 52 million eligible voters are choosing among progressive opposition parties – one with a knack for winning elections – and others allied with royalist generals keen to preserve the status quo after nine years of government led or backed by the army.

The Election Commission projects turnout of over 80%, with polls to close at 5 p.m. (1000 GMT) and unofficial results expected around 10 p.m. (1500 GMT), said Chairman Ittiporn Boonpracong.

The election comes as Prayut, a 69-year-old former army general who has been in power for eight years, is facing strong political opposition led by the Pheu Thai party run by supporters of Thaksin, amid wishes for change shared by increasing number of voters.

Pheu Thai is projected to win the largest number of seats but whether it will be enough to form a government remains to be seen, according to recent opinion polls.

The opinion polls show Pheu Thai leading ahead as Paetongtarn Shinawatra, 36, the youngest daughter of Thaksin, is uniting the party on behalf of her father, who was ousted in a 2006 coup and fled abroad to avoid legal cases.

The party has pledged a number of populist policies to lift up the people’s living standards, claiming Prayut’s government has performed poorly, particularly on the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic and the post-pandemic period.

