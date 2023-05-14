English
International Shia News Agency
Middle EastOther News

Lebanon: Passage of first Lebanese truck from border of Jordan and through Iraqi transit system to Kuwait

0

SHAFAQNA- Ali Hamieh, Lebanon’s Interim Minister of Public Works and Transport, said: The first Lebanese truck crossed the border of Jordan yesterday and is currently inside Iraq, and with the coordination of the Lebanese, it will go to its final destination in Kuwait through the Safwan border crossing. . He thanked the Iraqi authorities for facilitating the customs process and passport control.

According to NNA, according to a statement, this was done after Hamia’s visit to the Republic of Iraq in February 2022 and based on the meetings he had with all relevant Iraqi officials in Iraq at that time – and with the presence of the Lebanese ambassador in Iraq. took

In the statement of this ministry, it is stated: At the borders of Iraq, Lebanese trucks should be allowed to access the transit system and pass through Iraqi territory to their final destination in other neighboring countries of Iraq.

Source: NNA

www.shafaqna.com

read more from shafaqna:

 

Lebanon: House Speaker Meet Egyptian Ambassador, Sheikh Al-Khatib & President of Regie

Related posts

Iraqi PM: Christian community is an integral part of the brotherly society

asadian

Iraq: PM says government is the guarantor of all its citizens

asadian

Baghdad: PM welcomed Yazidis Emir & Head of Yazidi community in Mosul

asadian

Tehran-Karbala railway to be operated in next two years

asadian

Al-Gharawi: UN classified Iraq in list of countries most affected by climate change

asadian

Iraq: Erbil Castle restoration may take 50 years [photos]

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.