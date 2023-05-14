Lebanon: Passage of first Lebanese truck from border of Jordan and through Iraqi transit system to Kuwait

SHAFAQNA- Ali Hamieh, Lebanon’s Interim Minister of Public Works and Transport, said: The first Lebanese truck crossed the border of Jordan yesterday and is currently inside Iraq, and with the coordination of the Lebanese, it will go to its final destination in Kuwait through the Safwan border crossing. . He thanked the Iraqi authorities for facilitating the customs process and passport control.

According to NNA, according to a statement, this was done after Hamia’s visit to the Republic of Iraq in February 2022 and based on the meetings he had with all relevant Iraqi officials in Iraq at that time – and with the presence of the Lebanese ambassador in Iraq. took

In the statement of this ministry, it is stated: At the borders of Iraq, Lebanese trucks should be allowed to access the transit system and pass through Iraqi territory to their final destination in other neighboring countries of Iraq.

Source: NNA

