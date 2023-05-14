kyodo: Britain and Japan sign a bilateral defense and technology agreement

SHAFAQNA- British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will travel to Tokyo this week to sign a bilateral defense and technology deal with Japan ahead of the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima, the British government said on Saturday.

The Prime Minister will also host business leaders as she seeks to promote investment in the UK on her first visit to Japan since taking office last October, kyodo reports.

Among recent defense cooperation, Britain and Japan reached an agreement in January to facilitate joint military exercises, about a month after the two countries and Italy agreed to develop the next generation of fighter jets by 2035.

