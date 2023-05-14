Almayadeen: Discovery of 7,000-year-old underwater road on Croatian island of Korcula

SHAFAQNA- The island of Korcula in Croatia, which is said to be the birthplace of the Italian merchant Marco Polo and the oldest place in the world, faced another surprise on Saturday. A road with a width of four meters and dating back to 7000 BC was discovered under the waters of this island.

According to Al-Mayadin, a “stone-over” road was found under water in the Gol Darya deposits and connected to the artificial island of the people called Hvar Culture associated with the island.

This road is four meters wide, and using radiocarbon dating on preserved wood from the buildings of the Hvar settlement, it was determined that this road dates back to 7000 BC.

This was done by a Croatian archaeological team from several museums and universities, who also found flint tools and stone axes. So far, the oldest confirmed “built” road dates back to 4000 BC in the world’s second oldest road in ancient Sumer.

Source: Al-Mayadin

Featured image: A diver from the archaeology team investigating the underwater road off the island of Korcula, Croatia (University of Zadar/Facebook)

