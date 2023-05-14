Demonstration of Japanese groups in Hiroshima to protest upcoming meeting of G7

SHAFAQNA- About 200 citizens carried banners reading “No to the G7” and “No war” in Hiroshima to protest the G7 summit on Saturday as Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visited the city to inspect sites related to the summit. They gathered slowly.

This demonstration was initiated by the executive committee of the questioning citizen group from the G7 meeting in Hiroshima, whose statement was also published on Saturday, CN reported.

According to the statement of this group, the G7 summit in Hiroshima seeks to advance the military alliance under the title of freedom and democracy, and the nature of this summit was a meeting that forces the rich bloc of other countries to follow its rules.

Source: CN

www.shafaqna.com