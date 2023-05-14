English
International Shia News Agency
Other News

Survey: Improved penetration and stronger confidence among Chinese retailers

0

SHAFAQNA-  The China General Chamber of Commerce (CGCC) reported, the steady growth of China’s retail performance index points to the overall improvement in the retail sector and stronger confidence among retailers.

CN stated, China’s Retail Performance Index, a barometer of retailers’ expectations for the sector, reached 51.1 percent in May, up 0.3 percentage points from April, marking the fifth straight month of growth, according to the (CGCC) report.

A value above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below 50 indicates contraction.

The Chamber of Commerce said public spending on tourism and hospitality increased significantly as the domestic recovery stabilized, adding that the May Day holiday also boosted the flow of personnel and goods.

Source: CN

www.shafaqna.com

read more from shafaqna:

China facilitates cross-border travel

Related posts

China facilitates cross-border travel

asadian

China Daily: Strong growth of China’s foreign travel market this year

asadian

Syria participated in the meeting of Culture Ministers of the Group of 77 & China

asadian

Damascus: Bashar Assad received special Chinese representative for ME

asadian

Reducing USA’s dollar share in Argentina’s exchange with China

asadian

China’s fast-rising in Middle East

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.