Survey: Improved penetration and stronger confidence among Chinese retailers

SHAFAQNA- The China General Chamber of Commerce (CGCC) reported, the steady growth of China’s retail performance index points to the overall improvement in the retail sector and stronger confidence among retailers.

CN stated, China’s Retail Performance Index, a barometer of retailers’ expectations for the sector, reached 51.1 percent in May, up 0.3 percentage points from April, marking the fifth straight month of growth, according to the (CGCC) report.

A value above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below 50 indicates contraction.

The Chamber of Commerce said public spending on tourism and hospitality increased significantly as the domestic recovery stabilized, adding that the May Day holiday also boosted the flow of personnel and goods.

Source: CN

www.shafaqna.com