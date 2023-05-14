Syria delegates arrive in Jeddah ahead of Arab League summit

SHAFAQNA-A Syrian delegation to Saudi Arabia arrived in Jeddah ahead of the Arab League summit set to take place in the city next week.

A Syrian delegation led by Economy Minister Mohammad Samer Khalil landed in the Saudi coastal city of Jeddah .

Moreover, the delegation includes Presidential Affairs Minister Mansour Fadlallah Azzam and other Syrian officials and journalists, the source said.

Reportedly, the delegates will be attending preparatory meetings for the Arab League’s Economic and Social Council, which is in charge of economic cooperation and integration within the bloc.

Source : almayadeen

