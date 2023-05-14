Amirabdollahian: Iran welcomes development of relations with Egypt

In an exclusive interview with IRNA published on Sunday, Amirabdollahian said Tehran and Cairo are in direct contact with each other through their interests sections.

He noted that some countries are making efforts to encourage Iran and Egypt to improve their ties.

“We have always welcomed the development of relations between Tehran and Cairo,” he said. “The heads of our missions – interests sections – in Tehran and Cairo have good meetings. There is good access to the authorities of both countries.”

Amirabdollahian further expressed hopes that President Ebrahim Raisi’s administration’s policy of expanding ties with regional countries would lead to improved relations with “the friendly and brotherly country of Egypt through fresh and mutual steps.”

JCPOA revival efforts

On the latest developments surrounding diplomatic efforts to revive the Iran nuclear deal, known as the JCPOA, Amirabdollahian said Iran is still exchanging messages with the United States through intermediaries.

“In the path of diplomacy, one of our special tasks in the Foreign Ministry is to try to have the sanctions lifted,” he said, adding that the Iranian administration has “big plans” to neutralize the bans.

If some foreign parties do not interfere, Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) can establish good and reassuring cooperation, he said while referring to an upcoming IAEA meeting.