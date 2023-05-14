PCBS: Number of Palestinians worldwide doubled 10 times since Nakba

SHAFAQNA-75 years since the Palestinian Nakba, the number of Palestinians worldwide has doubled about 10 times,Ola Awad, President of the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics (PCBS), said.

Nakba in Palestine describes a process of ethnic cleansing in which an unarmed native nation was destroyed and its population displaced systematically to be replaced by Jewish occupiers from all over the world. The Nakba resulted in the displacement 957 thousand Palestinians out of the 1.4 million Palestinians who were living in historical Palestine in 1948 in 1,300 villages and towns.

According to the historical documentary evidence, Israeli Occupation controlled 774 towns and villages and destroyed 531 Palestinian towns and villages during the Nakba. The atrocities of Zionist forces also included more than 51 massacres in which more than 15 thousand Palestinians were martyred.

Source : wafa.ps

