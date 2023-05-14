English
International Shia News Agency
Türkiye election rivals both claim early lead but runoff ‘looking likely’

Türkiye election rivals

SHAFAQNA-Türkiye appeared headed for a runoff presidential election, with the parties of both Recep Tayyip Erdogan and opposition rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu both claiming the lead.

Early results put Erdogan comfortably ahead, but as the count continued his advantage eroded, with a runoff on May 28 beckoning.

Both sides dismissed the other side’s count, with no official result announced. Ankara’s opposition mayor Mansur Yavas said a count by his party suggested Kilicdaroglu was ahead with 47.42 percent, while Erdogan had 46.48%.

Source: reuters

www.shafaqna.com

