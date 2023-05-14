Thailand: Opposition parties on course to crush military parties

SHAFAQNA-Thailand’s political opposition looked on course for a huge win in Sunday’s election, as voters turned out in force behind two parties.

The Pheu Thai Party and the liberal Move Forward party surged ahead with more than 90% of the votes counted, but are far from certain to lead the next government, with parliamentary rules written by the military after its 2014 coup skewed in its favour.

To rule, the opposition parties will need to strike deals, including with members of a junta-appointed Senate that sided with military parties and gets to vote on who becomes prime minister and form a government.

Source : reuters

