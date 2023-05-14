English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsAsia-PacificFeatured 2Other News

Thailand: Opposition parties on course to crush military parties

0
Thailand opposition

SHAFAQNA-Thailand’s political opposition looked on course for a huge win in Sunday’s election, as voters turned out in force behind two parties.

The Pheu Thai Party and the liberal Move Forward party surged ahead with more than 90% of the votes counted, but are far from certain to lead the next government, with parliamentary rules written by the military after its 2014 coup skewed in its favour.

To rule, the opposition parties will need to strike deals, including with members of a junta-appointed Senate that sided with military parties and gets to vote on who becomes prime minister and form a government.

Source : reuters

www.shafaqna.com

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

Thailand: Voters go to polls in general election

 

Related posts

Thailand: Voters go to polls in general election

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.