Ranking of Arab countries in oil reserves

SHAFAQNA- Among 10 countries with the largest oil reserves in the world, 5 Arab countries are placed.

According to Shafqna’s translation service; According to Al-Khalij Online; With 258.6 billion barrels, Saudi Arabia ranks second in the world and first in the oil reserves of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

According to this report; After Saudi Arabia, with 101.5 billion barrels, Kuwait ranks second among the Cooperation Council countries and sixth in the world, and the United Arab Emirates ranks third among the Cooperation Council countries and seventh in the world with 97.8 billion barrels.

With 145 billion barrels, Iraq ranks fifth in the world and second in the Arab countries, and Libya ranks ninth in the world and fifth in the Arab countries with 48.3 billion barrels.

The third place in the world is given to Iran with 208.6 billion barrels and the fourth place to Canada with 170.3 billion barrels.

Source: Al Khaleej Online

